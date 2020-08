Royals vs Reds postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The game between Cincinnati and Kansas City scheduled for Tuesday will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing.

The decision was made after a player on the Reds tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Players, coaches and other members of the Reds organization were retested for the coronavirus Saturday and Sunday after one player was sidelined because of a positive result. The final two games of a series against Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park were postponed, and the Reds were planning to fly into Kansas City early Tuesday.

Now, the Reds and Royals will play both games of their two-game set Wednesday. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. CDT, with the second game taking place after a 30-minute break. Both of them will be seven innings.

Several teams have already had their shortened seasons majorly rearranged due to issues with the coronavirus, including the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cards have had to postpone 19 games so far due to positive COVID-19 tests.

