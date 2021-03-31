Royals welcome fans to Kauffman Stadium, excited for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening Day will feel extra special for Kansas City Royals fans this season. Instead of watching the ‘Boys in Blue’ on a television screen, some fans get to take in the action from inside Kauffman Stadium.

Fans were in attendance during the team’s Wednesday practice.

For the first time in what feels like forever, fans are inside Kauffman.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/smOQszBX7B — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) March 31, 2021

“Even just having a couple thousand people out there today felt like a breath of fresh air,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

The Royals were on fire at the end of the shortened 2020 season, going 12-6 in their final 18 games. They carried that momentum into Spring Training, winning the Cactus League.

Happy Opening Day Eve from Kauffman Stadium! ⚾️@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/wPB7Y7W26d — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) March 31, 2021

Players are excited for games to start counting for real Thursday, as they host the Texas Rangers in the first of their three-game set.

“We carried that momentum from the end of last year, we played well, stayed healthy for the most part and guys are fired up to start playing for real,” outfielder Whit Merrifield said.

The Royals will be without shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who strained his oblique during an at-bat Monday. Nicky Lopez was called back up, as Mondesi’s replacement.

“We all know things happen. We’re going to have to step up. Somebody else gets the opportunity. It’s just part of this game,” Matheny said.

With all of the new acquisitions during the offseason, the Royals hope to be in contention come October.