Royals’ Whit Merrifield and Brady Singer trade jabs during Twitter Q&A

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) places a cooler on Brady Singer’s head after their baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 6-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just because the MLB season is over, doesn’t mean that fans can’t enjoy the relationship between Whit Merrifield and Brady Singer of the Kansas City Royals.

The pair are known for pulling pranks on one another and always having a hilarious story to share about the other when it comes to doing interviews.

On Twitter, the team put a call out to fans to ask their favorite players questions for a chance to be answered by the players themselves.

One fan joined in on the fun asking, “If @WhitMerrifield can paint a house in 3 hours & @Bsinger51 can paint the same house in 5 hours, how long does it take for them to paint it together?”

To which Merrifield responded, “5 hours. I make Brady paint the house while I crack a beer and watch.”

Singer then responded to Merrifield’s claim by exposing the fact that Merrifield doesn’t drink beer and shared an image of the second baseman taking a sip of a pink colored cocktail.

But Merrifield would not let Singer have the last laugh. He with a picture with no caption of the right-handed pitcher in a suit, admiring a cocktail of his own.

The two fan favorites continue to entertain Royals faithful while they wait for the season opener on March 31, 2022.