KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were able to secure wins in both games in their doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

They won 3-1 in the afternoon game, led by another solid pitching performance. Brad Keller (5-9) got the start. He would go seven innings, with three hits, one run, a walk and eight Ks.

Vinnie Pasquantino had himself a day, with a solo homer and an RBI single, helping the Royals to of their three runs.

In the second game, Daniel Lynch got the start for the Royals. He went four innings with six hits, two earned runs, one walk and three Ks.

The Royals had a big second inning after a Bobby Witt Jr. RBI single and a Ryan O’Hearn RBI single brought in two runs, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead.

Detroit would try to climb back in the fifth after a Miguel Cabrera RBI double made it a 5-3 ball game, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth thanks another Witt Jr. single and a wild pitch.

The Royals will continue the series Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. CT.