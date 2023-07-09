KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Yarbrough had a successful return to the mound since being hit in the face by a baseball.

On May 7th, the Kansas City Royals pitcher was hit in the face by a line drive while facing the Oakland Athletics.

After a couple of days in the hospital, he was released and placed in concussion protocol and on the 60-day injured list with head fractures.

On Sunday, he pitched for the first time since the incident on the road against the Cleveland Guardians and helped lead the Royals to a 4-1 win for their sole win in the four-game series. The win also ended a six-game losing streak.

In six innings, he boasted one earned run on six hits, one walk and five strikeouts to boot. That helped Yarbrough improve his season to 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA in four starts.

Closer Scott Barlow got the save for his 11th save of the season.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel homered in the 5th inning to tie the game at 1.

The Royals pulled away in the sixth inning after a Freddy Fermin RBI double and a Michael Massey RBI triple.

Isbell said Yarbrough’s presence energized the team.

“He did incredible,” Isbel said. “It hit me as soon as he walked into the dugout.”

“The energy he came out with today was incredible. He fired us up as soon as he walked into the dugout and it was a huge spark.”

“Yarbs was really tremendous,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “From pitch one, just coming right at ’em, throwing tons of strikes. As he does, gets a lot of soft contact. What a great feeling for him.”

The Royals are 26-65 heading into the All-Star break, good for second worst in Major League Baseball.

They return on July 14th when they face the Tampa Bay Rays at home.