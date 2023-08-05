KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals seven game win streak has been snapped after their 9-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday evening.

Freddy Fermin scored the Royals first two runs after hitting homers in the top half of the second and fourth inning.

The Royals look primed to pull away in the fifth inning after scoring four runs to take a 6-3 lead, but the Phillies came storming back.

A Bryce Harper two-run homer in the bottom of the inning made it a 6-5 ball game. Then, the Phillies would take the lead for good in the sixth after a Trea Turner three-run homer.

Alec Marsh got the start for the Royals. He went four innings with six hits, three earned runs, two walks and four Ks.

While the season may not be going exactly how the Royals wanted it, this stretch of baseball showed promise and potential within this time and possibly something to build on for the future.

The Royals will look to get back in the win column as they face the Phillies in the rubber match of the series tomorrow at 12:35 p.m.