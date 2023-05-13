KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke has had quite the career, beginning his journey with the Kansas City Royals and winning a Cy Young Award with the franchise.

The 19-year veteran added another milestone to his collection during the Royals matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday evening.

Greinke became just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to strikeout 1,000 batters. He accomplished the feat in the bottom half of the fifth inning, after striking Brewers right fielder Joey Wiemer.

He struck Wiemer out with a 90 mph high fastball, ending the inning. The other pitchers to have reached this milestone are Nolan Ryan, Roger Clemens, Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson.

This is now added to what is already a decorated pitching career for Greinke.

He finished the game going five innings with three hits, two earned runs and five Ks in a no decision.

The Royals would go on to lose the game 4-3.