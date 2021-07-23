Ryan O’Hearn, Royals end Tigers’ 7-game winning streak, 5-3

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn is congratulated in the dugout for his three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3 Friday night, ending the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016.

Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

Kris Bubic (3-4) gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.

Greg Holland got his seventh save.

O’Hearn hit his eighth homer, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Santana hit his 16th homer, a drive that barely made it over the right field fence in the fifth. Wily Peralta (3-2) hadn’t given up a hit against lefties on hos slider (0 for 30) before Santana connected.

Peralta went 5 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, five hits, three walks and four strikeouts. It’s tied for the most runs he’s given up all season.

#Royals snap the Tigers 7-game win streak .. with a 5-3 win. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 24, 2021

Willi Castro homered in the Detroit third.

Whit Merrifield hit an RBI single to tie it at 1.

ROSTER MOVES

Kansas City: Sent INF/OF Ryan McBroom to Omaha and called up RHP Domingo Tapia.

UP NEXT

Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44) starts for the Tigers against Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.91) for Kansas City.