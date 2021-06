Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez showed why he’s one of the most beloved players on the team during Tuesday’s 10-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A young Royals fan was loudly cheering “Salvy” all night. That’s when Perez surprised him with a bat during the game.

The cutest little boy in Crown seats told Salvy good job in the inning break!



Next thing you know, @SalvadorPerez15 hands the kid a bat, fist pumps him then hits a homer!



You can’t make this stuff up! How can you not be romantic about baseball! 😍⚾️ #Royals — Sarah Blattner (@Blatt_Kat11) June 2, 2021

Safe to say his night was made.

This young #Royals fan kept encouraging Salvy all night.



Salvy made sure he knew he heard him. πŸ’™#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/ojAnO8MosC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 2, 2021

Perez had two home runs and three RBIs on the night.

The Royals are back on the road facing the Minnesota Twins in a four game series starting Friday.

