Salvador Perez pays off Super Bowl bet to former Royal and Bucs’ fan Brett Phillips

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, throws to first for a double play hit into by Tampa Bay Rays’ Francisco Mejia after forcing out Randy Arozarena, right, out at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A night most Kansas City sports fans would like to forget was brought back to the forefront as Salvador Perez wore some new gear to Kauffman stadium on Monday.

Former Kansas City Royal Brett Phillips is a Tampa native and a Buccaneers fan currently playing for the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent two years with the Royals.

We got a deal!!! Can’t wait to see you wear that beautiful Red Jersey!!! Bring it home KC!!! @Chiefs back to back @tkelce @PatrickMahomes — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) February 3, 2021

Leading up to Super Bowl LV, Phillips called out former teammate and Kansas City Chiefs fan Salvador Perez to a friendly wager.

The bet: loser wears winning team’s jersey to batting practice when the Rays visited the Royals in the 2021 season.

Well, the time has come.

Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

Salvy held his end of the bargain after the Kansas City Chiefs fell 31-9 to the Bucs on February 7.

Monday night, Perez walked in to pre-game batting practice wearing a red Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey. He approached Phillips and the pair shared an embrace and posed for the camera while Phillips had a big grin on his face.

But Perez would take the opportunity and tell the camera how he really felt about the jersey he was wearing.

“Patrick Mahomes the best!” he said as he shook his head.

The Royals dropped game one 4-1 and continue the series on Tuesday night.