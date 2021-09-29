Salvador Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez’s homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals’ most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive for Kansas City against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first