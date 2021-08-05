Salvador Perez ties season-high 27 homeruns

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chicago. Carlos Santana also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — With about two months left in the regular season, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tied his season-high record for homeruns in Chicago against the White Sox.

In route to a 9-1 victory, Salvy sent homerun no. 27 into the stands in the top of the third inning.

No. 27 for Salvy, matching his career-high for home runs in a season!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/hGO7uA3I45 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 5, 2021

His 27th homer ties him with Red Sox third-baseman Rafael Devers for fifth in the league.

2021 is the third time Perez has reached 27 homeruns in a season, but with several games left to play, he is on pace to crush his record.

The Royals finish their 3-game series with Chicago Thursday night and head to St. Louis on Friday to face the Cardinals in a 3-game series.

They return to Kauffman on Monday, August 9 to take on the New York Yankees.