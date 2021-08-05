Salvador Perez ties season-high 27 homeruns

CHICAGO — With about two months left in the regular season, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tied his season-high record for homeruns in Chicago against the White Sox.
In route to a 9-1 victory, Salvy sent homerun no. 27 into the stands in the top of the third inning.
His 27th homer ties him with Red Sox third-baseman Rafael Devers for fifth in the league.
2021 is the third time Perez has reached 27 homeruns in a season, but with several games left to play, he is on pace to crush his record.
The Royals finish their 3-game series with Chicago Thursday night and head to St. Louis on Friday to face the Cardinals in a 3-game series.
They return to Kauffman on Monday, August 9 to take on the New York Yankees.