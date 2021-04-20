Salvador Perez’s hot streak propels Royals to lead AL Central

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 18: Catcher Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the 7th inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been doing it all this season.

From leading the team in nearly every stat, to coming up big when the team needs it the most.

In a one week span, Salvy reached the 1,000 hit career milestone, had two go ahead homeruns, a walk-off homerun and a walk-off pick-off.

The hot streak has pushed the Royals to a 9-6 record entering Tuesday night, good enough for first place in the American League Central division and third overall in the American League.

Entering tonight, only two teams have not lost a series: Dodgers and Royals. pic.twitter.com/ZJx4omthB0 — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2021

Perez leads the club in runs (11), homeruns (5) and slugging percentage (.610). He is tied with Whit Merrifield for first in hits (17) and RBIs (11). The five homeruns ties him for seventh place in all of Major League Baseball.

Entering the 2021 season, Perez signed a four-year contract extension worth $82 million, keeping him with the franchise through 2026.

The curator of the Salvy Splash has not disappointed since signing his extension and returning from an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Perez sits seventh all-time in franchise history for homeruns and only three behind legend Frank White.

Kansas City continues their home series against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium after dropping the series opener 4-1.