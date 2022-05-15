KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals were able to secure 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies in wild fashion.

The win gives the Royals the series victory.

The Royals started out strong, taking a 6-0 lead until the Rockies had seven run, seventh inning.

The Royals would respond back in the ninth, after Salvador Perez singled on a line drive, bringing in two runs to give the Royals the lead back.

Whit Merrifield, Emmnauel Rivera and Bobby Witt Jr. all homered for the Royals. Witt has now homered in consecutive games.

Daniel Lynch got the start for the Royals and had a solid outing, going 5.1 innings, with three hits, zero runs, four walks and four Ks.

Josh Staumont would be credited with the win, his first of the season.

The Royals will now head home to start a five-game series with the Chicago White Sox, starting on Monday at 7:10 p.m. CT.

