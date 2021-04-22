Salvy does it again! Walk-off base hit wins it for Royals, remain first in AL Central

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is making a habit of big time plays.
After a week that saw the Venezuelan hit two go-ahead home runs, a walk of homerun, walk-off pick-off and pass the 1,000 career hit milestone, Perez stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth in a tie ball game.
A base hit, reminiscent of his wild card base hit in the 2014 Wild Card game, gave the Royals a 9-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays brining their overall record to 10-7.
Good enough to remain in first place in the American League Central division.
The Royals will now hit the road and head north for a four-game series in Detroit, immediately followed by a two-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Their road trip continues on April 30 in Minnesota. The Royals will return to Kauffman on May 3, hosting the Cleveland Indians followed by the Chicago White Sox.