Salvy hits 1,000, becomes 13th Royal to reach milestone

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 12: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium on April 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez collected his 1,000th and 1,001st hits becoming the 13th player in franchise history to pass the 1,000 hit mark.

The 30-year-old Venezuelan stepped to the plate on four occasions and got a hit each time in the Royals’ 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Salvy is the only active Royals player with 1,000 hits or more and only trails the like of franchise greats like Eric Hosmer (1,132), Billy Butler (1,273), Alex Gordon (1,643), Frank White (2,006) and Hall of Famer George Brett (3,145), to name a few.

Perez signed a contract extension before the start of the season, keeping him in Kansas City until 2025 with a team option in 2026.

The deal is worth $82 million making him the third highest paid catcher in Major League Baseball.

Perez also sits in the top 10 in home runs (154) and runs batted in (540), in franchise history.

