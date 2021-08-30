Salvy homers his way to American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit 9 homeruns during a part of a 10-day road trip earning him a nod as the American League Player of the week.
Perez’s team-leading 38 homeruns is good for second in the league behind Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani. It also matched Mike Moustakas for the second-highest single-season total.
Salvy’s hot streak helped the Royals come out of the road trip 7-3.
During the week stretch, Perez batted .357 and brought in 14 RBIs.
Salvy’s homerun on Sunday tied Alex Gordon for fourth most homeruns in franchise history.