Salvy homers his way to American League Player of the Week

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) hits a home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit 9 homeruns during a part of a 10-day road trip earning him a nod as the American League Player of the week.

Perez’s team-leading 38 homeruns is good for second in the league behind Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani. It also matched Mike Moustakas for the second-highest single-season total.

Salvy’s hot streak helped the Royals come out of the road trip 7-3.

During the week stretch, Perez batted .357 and brought in 14 RBIs.

Salvy’s homerun on Sunday tied Alex Gordon for fourth most homeruns in franchise history.

