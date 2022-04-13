ST. LOUIS — Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez homered twice Tuesday night and became just the eighth player in franchise history to surpass the 2,000 total base milestone.

With a 3-2 count in the top of the second inning, Salvy blasted St. Louis Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson’s sinker 441 feet and out of Busch Stadium.

Perez entered the game with 1,996 total bases in his career and his first homerun of the year added his name to a list of Royals greats.

George Brett – 5,044

Amos Otis – 3,051

Frank White – 3,009

Hal McRae – 3,006

Alex Gordon – 2,622

Willie Wilson – 2,595

Mike Sweeney – 2,296

Salvador Perez – 2,004

Perez wasn’t finished there.

In the top of the eighth inning, Salvy caught a fastball from LHP Genesis Cabrera that flew 404 feet for his second solo homerun of the evening, cutting the Royals’ deficit to 6-5.

Perez finished the 2021 season with 48 homeruns, tied for the league’s homerun leader with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite Salvy’s heroics, the Royals lost the first game of a two-game series against the Cardinals. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.