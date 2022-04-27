CHICAGO — The Kansas City Royals ended their losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night and catcher Salvador Perez scored a run in the fourth that puts him in elite company with none other than George Brett.

Salvy’s score made him just the second player in franchise history to have 500+ runs scores, 200+ doubles and 200+ home runs.

Salvador Perez – 500 runs (15th all time), 216 runs (10th all time), 205 home runs (2nd all time)

George Brett – 1,583 runs (1st all time), 665 doubles (1st all time), 317 home runs (1st all time)

In 2022, Perez has a team-high 9 runs, 8 RBI and 5 home runs, along with three doubles, tied with Nicky Lopez for second and behind Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals currently sit with a 6-9 record and third in the AL Central, just two games behind the first place Minnesota Twins.

First pitch of game 2 of their three-game road series against the White Sox is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. It was moved up due to weather conditions in the Windy City.

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 1:10 p.m. then the Royals will return to Kauffman Stadium to host the New York Yankees in a three game series where they will debut the new City Connect uniforms on the diamond.