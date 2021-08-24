Salvy reaches another career-best milestone

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, right, celebrates after hitting a home run as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez reached yet another career-best milestone in the team’s 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros Monday night.

In the top of the third inning, Salvy batted in his 81st RBI of the season when he connected on Zack Greinke’s pitch for his 33rd home run of the year.

In 2017 and 2018, Perez batted in 80 runs in 129 games each.

With a handful of games left to play, Salvy is positioned to increase his career-best RBI and home run count.

The Royals play the Astros again Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. to try and win the three-game series.

They play the Astros one more time Wednesday before heading to Seattle for a four-game series and coming back to Kauffman on August 31, ending a 10-game road trip.