KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez will be getting a break from everyday baseball action for a while.

The Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher has been placed on the injured list for 10 days with a left thumb sprain. Perez played in the first half of Tuesday’s doubleheader and Carlos Santana pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning.

Sebastian Rivero has been called up from AA to replace his roster spot.

Perez is leading the team with six home runs and is batting .206. Rookie catcher MJ Melendez made his debut two weeks ago and has been contributing by batting .214 and making starts behind the plate.

If all goes according to plan. Perez would be back for the Royals-Twins series by May 28.