CHICAGO — Since returning early from his injury, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s swing is back in a groove.

Salvy has gone yard three times in four games tying Bobby Witt Jr. (14) for the team lead on homeruns.

“This is what I like to do. It’s not fun when you’re on the IL. We get paid to play, we get paid to be here. I just love to play. I love to be behind the home plate every day,” Salvy said. “I love homers, too.”

Perez’s three homeruns went over 400 feet each, with the third landing on the stairs that lead to the Fan Deck in center field at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The official measurement was 452 feet.

“It’s got to be more than that. Come on man. That’s all I’ve got. I don’t have anything more,” Salvy said as he laughed.

The Royals sit at 41-62 and continue their road series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.