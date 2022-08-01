KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s smile and personality is larger than life.

Now there’s an image to match.

A metro company called Precision Mazes carved an image of Perez into a five-acre wheat field between Edgerton and Gardner.

Precision Mazes shared time-lapse video of the project with FOX4 viewers.

The image is 1176 feet from the bottom of Salvy’s jersey to the top of his head. According to Precision Mazes, Salvy’s smile in the field is about the same distance as his throws from behind the plate to second base.

The company also released video of the field in a gray mode to simply show the detail of the image better in video and pictures.

You can view the comparison in the video player below.

The company predicts it would take 981 gallons of Gatorade to have a Salvy Splash over the image.

Salvy’s image will stay there until the landowner prepares the field for his next crop.

