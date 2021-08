CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 21: Nicky Lopez #8 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after stealing second base during the seventh inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs on Saturday 4-2, but for shortstop Nicky Lopez, the winning didn’t stop there.

Lopez proposed to girlfriend Sydney Lamberty in Chicago with the skyline in the background.

She said YES!!! ❤️💍 I cannot wait to continue this journey with you! You are my world and I love you! 🥂 cheers to many more years stuck with me! 📸: @SamShazam_ pic.twitter.com/SDPAp2LzwJ — Nicky Lopez (@nick3lopez) August 22, 2021

“I cannot wait to continue this journey with you! You are my world and I love you!” Lopez posted on social media.

Lamberty and Lopez have been together since playing basketball and baseball at Creighton University respectively.