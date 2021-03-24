Single-game Royals tickets for April go on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-game tickets for Kansas City Royals matches at Kauffman Stadium in April went on sale on Wednesday morning.
Moving forward, ticket availability will be determined on a month-to-month basis until the stadium can operate at full capacity.
The Royals will host four series beginning with the home opener on April 1 against the Texas Rangers.
Texas Rangers
April 1 – 3:10 p.m.
April 3 – 1:10 p.m.
April 4 – 1:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels
April 12 – 7:10 p.m.
April 13 – 7:10 p.m.
April 14 – 1:10 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays
April 15 – 7:10 p.m.
April 16 – 7:10 p.m.
April 17 – 1:10 p.m.
April 18 – 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays
April 19 – 7:10 p.m.
April 20 – 7:10 p.m.
April 21 – 7:10 p.m.
The K will operate with pod-style seating for fans and will put several health and safety protocols in place.
There will be no day-of-game sale and tickets will only be accessible via the MLB Ballpark app.