Single-game Royals tickets for April go on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-game tickets for Kansas City Royals matches at Kauffman Stadium in April went on sale on Wednesday morning.

Moving forward, ticket availability will be determined on a month-to-month basis until the stadium can operate at full capacity.

The Royals will host four series beginning with the home opener on April 1 against the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers
April 1 – 3:10 p.m.
April 3 – 1:10 p.m.
April 4 – 1:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels
April 12 – 7:10 p.m.
April 13 – 7:10 p.m.
April 14 – 1:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays
April 15 – 7:10 p.m.
April 16 – 7:10 p.m.
April 17 – 1:10 p.m.
April 18 – 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays
April 19 – 7:10 p.m.
April 20 – 7:10 p.m.
April 21 – 7:10 p.m.

The K will operate with pod-style seating for fans and will put several health and safety protocols in place.

There will be no day-of-game sale and tickets will only be accessible via the MLB Ballpark app.

