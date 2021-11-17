SPOILER ALERT: Kansas City Royals leave hidden message in new uniform tease

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 21: Dylan Coleman #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday that new uniforms will be released on Friday, November 19.

Fans will have to wait two days for the unveiling, but those who are impatient, may try to one-up the ball club with some Photoshop magic.

*Spoiler Alert*

Unfortunately for those savvy enough to increase the brightness of the darkened image, the Royals had a surprise waiting.

Upon further inspection and a good amount of brightness adjustment, a simple “NICE TRY” is hidden in the image on Whit Merrifield’s chest.

Anyone trying to pull a fast-one on the club will have to wait until Friday like every other fan who wants to see what the Royals will be wearing on the diamond next season.