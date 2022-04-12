KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular web game Wordle has people guess a five-letter word of the day while getting hints based on correct letters guessed.

Tuesday’s Wordle was made for Kansas City sports fans and comes as baseball season gets underway.

Players get six tries to guess the word. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong position. Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the correct position.

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

Sharing your progression to guessing (or not) the correct word is a common practice among players on social media.

Emojis depicting the yellow and green tiles can be shared to Twitter alongside how many guesses it took to guess correctly.

The Kansas City Royals posted a tweet about Tuesday’s Wordle puzzle with just five green tiles and “1/6”.

If you need an extra hint just remember, Kansas City is #TogetherRoyal.