PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Kansas City burger restaurant BRGR is serving up a new hot dog named after Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez.

“The Nicky” is a char-grilled quarter pound Vienna hot dog topped with chili relish, mustard, onions, banana peppers and cherry tomatoes. An homage to a classic Chicago-style dog.

The new hot dog is in partnership with Lopez and his charity, Nicky’s #1’s.

Proceeds will go to the charity which offers mentor programs inner-city and special needs youth around the Kansas City area.

Lopez is second on the Royals in batting average with a .295 and has 13 hits and 2 RBI on the season.