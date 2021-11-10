Three Kansas City Royals nominated to 2021 All-MLB Team; here’s how to vote

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 28: Nicky Lopez #8 and Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals react after a two run home run by Perez during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City Royals have been nominated to the 2021 All-MLB Team, and now fans are asked to weigh in to select the winners.

Second baseman Whit Merrifield, shortstop Nicky Lopez and catcher Salvador Perez were all named as nominees Wednesday.

Perez had a particularly standout year, tying for the most home runs in the Majors with 48 and leading the league in RBIs with 121. Perez’s 48 home runs were the most in a single season by a catcher, breaking a record set by Johnny Bench in 1970.

Lopez also had a breakout year, finishing the season with a .300 average and 43 RBIs. But he’s particularly shined on defense with strong stats and 72 consecutive errorless games at shortstop, a Royals record. Many Royals fans were shocked when Lopez wasn’t even nominated for a Gold Glove this season.

Merrifield has always been steady for the Royals, hitting .277 this season with 10 homers and 74 RBIs, along with 40 stolen bases, all despite hitting at the top of the order. He settled nicely at second base as his primary position, but Merrifield still showcased his valuable versatility with nearly 40 starts in the outfield.

The Royals finished 74-88 and fourth in the AL Central, though it was their third straight year with an improved record.

How to vote

Fans 13 and older can go to MLB.com to vote once a day until the polls close at Friday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. ET. Voters are asked only to consider regular season play when casting their ballots.

The fan vote counts for half of the overall vote, with the other half coming from a media panel. The All-MLB Team will be split into a First and Second Team. Each team will include one selection at each position, five starting pitchers and two relievers.

The winners will be announced Nov. 23.