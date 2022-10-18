KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a disappointing year for the Kansas City Royals and their fans as they failed to make the playoffs for the seventh-consecutive year, but there were bright spots that gave hope for the future thanks to a dazzling class of rookies.

In 2022, the Royals went with a youth movement, calling up several of their top prospects to the majors.

Three of those were named to the first and second All-Rookie teams.

Designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino and third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. were named to the All-Rookie First Team and catcher MJ Melendez was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Pasquantino finished the season with 10 homeruns, 26 RBI and a .295 batting average. He also finished with one more walk (35) than strikeouts (34).

Witt finished second on the team in homeruns with 20 and first in RBI with 80.

The former No. 1 prospect in the pipeline finished with a 20 homeruns and 30 stolen bases season, joining elite company for players to accomplish the feat under the age of 22.

First Team

Catcher: Adley Reutschman, Baltimore Orioles

First Base: Joey Meneses, Washington Nationals

Second Base: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Third Base: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Outfield: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Designated Hitter: Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals

Starting Pitcher: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels George Kirby, Seattle Mariners

Relief Pitcher: Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati Reds Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles



Second Team

Catcher: MJ Melendez, Kansas City Royals

First Base: Jose Miranda, Minnesota Twins

Second Base: Christopher Morel, Chicago Cubs

Third Base: Emmanuel Rivera, Arizona Diamondbacks*

Shortstop: Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfield: Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks Oscar Gonzalez, Cleveland Guardians Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

Designated Hitter: Bryson Scott, Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh Pirates Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins Graham Ashcraft, Cincinnati Reds

Relief Pitcher: Jhoan Duran, Minnesota Twins Brock Burke, Texas Rangers

