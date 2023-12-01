KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Royals Rally, where fans can send the team off before Spring Training.

The event will take place at Kauffman stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-6 45 p.m., with limited availability.

There are two different ticket options for the event. You can choose the VIP ticket which will give fans exclusive access to the Royals clubhouse where they will receive at least one autograph from a Royals starter.

The cost for the VIP ticket is $75 and includes $25 loaded value that can be used at all open concession stands and in the Royals team store.

Fans can also choose general admission tickets and that includes at least one autograph in various areas of the stadium. General admission tickets are $25.

Entry for kids five and under is free with any valid ticket.

The event will also include roundtable discussions with players, front office and staff, discounts for the team and Authentics store a kids area in the press box, an interactive concourse, food and more.

Due to space being limited in the indoor portions of the ballpark, we have limited the available spots for 2-hour sessions, so guests may have the space to roam to the different activities.

When purchasing a ticket, fans must pick a timed entry period. Options are as follows:

10 a.m.- Noon

12:15 p.m.- 2:15 p.m.

2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

