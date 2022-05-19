KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Top Kansas City Royals prospects powered the team to their second win in a row to even the series with the Chicago White Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez both hit homeruns in the Royals’ 6-2 win Wednesday night. Both made their major league debuts in 2022 and are making a case to remain on the roster.

Witt hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the third which gave the team a 2-1 lead at the time. His fourth long ball of the season puts him second on the team behind 2021 homerun leader Salvador Perez.

“I was looking for the fastball then saw the curveball come out of his hands pretty well and put it on the barrel and it went,” Witt Jr. said.

With Perez on the 10 Day IL, Melendez has been playing some impressive minutes.

In the bottom of the eighth, Melendez drove a ball to deep center field to put the game away 6-2 with a two run homerun.

“Going into that at-bat, I had a pretty good plan. Felt really confident and even better when Santana was able to move the guy over. I knew all I had to do was just get it past the infield,” Melendez said.

Wednesday marked the second game in a row where Melendez went yard as he fills in for Perez.

“I saw it all last year, now I’m seeing it in the big leagues,” Witt, who spent the last few seasons with Melendez in the minor leagues, said.

Witt Jr., Melendez and the rest of the Royals will play the series finale Thursday afternoon against the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. and win back-to-back series for the first time this season.