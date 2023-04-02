KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are off to a sluggish start after a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins got on the board first, scoring on a Ryan Jeffers single in the second inning, bringing in Jose Miranda.

The Royals would respond in the bottom half of the inning after an Edward Olivares solo homer put the Royals on the board for the first time this year.

Joey Gallo had a big day for Minnesota, belting two home runs, including a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, breaking the game open and giving the Twins a 6-1 lead.

Brad Keller got the start for the Royals, going 4.2 innings, with five hits, two runs, four walks and six Ks.

The Twins complete the sweep, putting the Royals at 0-3 to start the season.

Kansas City will look to bounce back in a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at home, starting tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.