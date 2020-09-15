Video shows KC police checking on Royals’ Danny Duffy before pitcher missed team flight to Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy won’t make his scheduled start on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing the team flight.

The Royals are aware of the incident that caused him to miss the team flight and are investigating. Duffy is now in Detroit after catching a later flight, but missing the flight is considered a disciplinary measure, which is why Duffy won’t start.

Kansas City police didn’t specifically name Duffy in the incident, but a video given to FOX4 puts him in the area of 16th and Jefferson on Monday night. That footage is consistent with police information and details from sources. See the video in the player above.

KCPD said officers were called to a suspicious car and occupant at 16th and Jefferson around 6:45 p.m. Monday. They found a man in a legally parked vehicle. The SUV was off, and the keys were not in the ignition.

Police confirm there was some damage to the vehicle that made it unable to drive, and the owner had it towed.

Because there was no crime committed, police did not make an incident report, and therefore, Duffy was not named.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Duffy has already spoke to the team about the situation and apologized. Hear more from Matheny in the video player at the top of the page.

Pitcher Jakob Junis will get the start Tuesday night instead. The game starts at 6:10 p.m.