KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the final home game of the season Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ryann Harris.

Pasquantino and Harris played baseball and soccer, respectively, at Old Dominion University.

At the conclusion of the 13-12 victory over the Seattle Mariners, Pasquantino and Harris took a stroll through Jacob L. Loose Park where the rookie DH got down on one knee and got his second victory of the nights: She said yes!

Courtesy of @Pasquantino

Courtesy of @Pasquantino

“Let’s plan a wedding,” read Pasquantino’s caption on his Instagram post.

Pasquantino debuted for the Royals on June 28 after getting the call up from the Omaha Storm Chasers following Carlos Santana’s trade to the Mariners.

With two road series remaining, the 24-year-old has 11 homeruns and 39 RBIs on the season with a .283 batting average.