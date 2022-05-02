ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have submitted their nomination for catch of the year in May.

While the Royals lost the series opener to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0, they did come away with one highlight: Michael A. Taylor’s brilliant home run-saving catch.

Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizer thought he had a home run in the bottom of the fifth but Taylor showed off why he is a Gold Glove winner by jumping on the wall and grabbing the ball from the stands.

Sports Info Solutions, a sports analytics company, has Taylor as the top centerfielder in defensive runs saved since the start of the 2021 season.

While the bats haven’t been consistent for the Royals, defense is something they have leaned on early in the year and Taylor is showing why.