SURPRISE, Ariz. — With the beginning of spring training, baseball is back in season.

The Kansas City Royals begin spring training on Friday. They start 34 games on the schedule before Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins on March 30 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals’ first spring game in the 2023 Cactus League season was only available on the radio with their first televised game against the Texas Rangers to be on Saturday, February 25 on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Here are the televised Royals spring training games that will all be on Bally Sports KC.

Saturday, February 25, 2:05 p.m. at Texas Rangers

Tuesday, February 28, 2:05 p.m. at Cleveland Guardians, shared feed with Bally Sports Great Lakes

Saturday, March 4, 7:05 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, March 8, 7:05 p.m. vs. Chicago White Sox

Saturday, March 11, 2:10 p.m. at Milwaukee Brewers, shared feed with Bally Sports Wisconsin

Tuesday, March 14, 8:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds (split-squad game)

Saturday, March 18, 3:05 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies (in Las Vegas)

Tuesday, March 21, 8:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs

Thursday, March 23, 3:05 p.m. at San Diego Padres (shared feed with Bally Sports San Diego)

Sunday, March 26, 3:05 p.m. at Cubs (shared feed with Marquee Sports Network)

Thirty games will be available to stream on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio and 1660 The Score.