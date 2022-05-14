DENVER — One of the longest-tenured current Kansas City Royals players has hit another milestone.

On Saturday, Whit Merrifield started in his 500th consecutive game as a Royal as they faced the Colorado Rockies. Merrifield also tied Carlos Beltran for 7th all-time among the Royals stolen base leaders (164).

Merrifield’s record extends all the way back to June 25, 2018, and is the longest in team history. During that time, Merrifield has named to two All-Star teams, been the stolen base leader in the American League and was a Fielding Bible Award winner.

He also is the third player in Major League Baseball history to have both played in 500 consecutive games and put together a hitting streak of 30 or more games.

The other two to achieve both feats are Stan Musial and Pete Rose.

Merrifield’s iron man play and versatility gives the Royals great flexibility in the lineup as they move him throughout the infield and have him play outfield at the drop of a hat.

Merrifield has been struggling at the plate this season but will look to improve that going forward.

