KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lengthy streak came to an end Monday afternoon.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield will not play in Monday’s doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers.

He suffered a toe injury on his right foot Sunday and left the game against the Cleveland Guardians with foot pain.

The games played streak will end today for Whit Merrifield. Tough news for ultimate competitor. — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) July 11, 2022

During a pregame interview, Merrifield said he suffered a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe. He will wear a boot for the next couple of weeks.

He won’t be back in the Royals lineup until after the All-Star Break.

Merrifield has the longest active streak of consecutive games played in the majors. He also holds the longest streak for the Royals.

Monday was the first time in 553 games Merrifield hasn’t played.

