KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ season is over and new general manager J.J. Piccolo made his first move of the offseason by parting ways with manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Now, the Royals are in the hunt for a new manager to take the helm.

According to BetOnline, a familiar face is the odds-on favorite to win the role.

Carlos Beltran – 4/1

– 4/1 Joe Espada – 5/1

Clayton McCullough – 7/1

George Lombard – 7/1

Matt Quatraro – 7/1

Will Venable – 8/1

Mike Shildt – 17/2

Bruce Bochy – 9/1

Walt Weiss – 10/1

Ozzie Guillen – 11/1

Dusty Wathan – 12/1

– 12/1 Miguel Cairo – 16/1

Joe Girardi – 18/1

Joe Maddon 20/1

Ron Wotus – 25/1

Beltran was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 1995 MLB Draft. He played 7 seasons with the club before leaving and playing for the Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers.

He won the 2017 World Series in his second stint with the Astros before retiring in November of that years.

Beltran was the only player named in the commissioner’s report into the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The report saw his first post-career managerial role with the Mets come to an end before he could coach a game.

Wathan is currently the third base coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. He played 3 games for the Royals in the 2002 season.