KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the win in game 2 of the double-header against the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals sent starting pitcher Brady Singer back to the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Singer, who struck-out a career-high nine batters, was recalled from the minor league affiliate as the 27th man for the double-header. He allowed just 4 hits, no walks and no runs in seven innings pitched as the Royals held on to win 2-1.

Upon completion of the game, he was immediately sent back to Omaha, despite an impressive performance.

Why? It’s in the rule book.

According to the Major League Baseball glossary, teams are allowed to call up a 27th player to the active roster from the 40-man roster on days of a double-header. If the double-header includes a previously suspended game that is being made up, the 27th man can only play in the regularly scheduled game, not the make up game.

MLB clubs have a 26-man active Major League roster but are allowed to recall one additional player who is on the 40-man roster to serve as the 27th member for the day of a doubleheader. That player accrues one day of MLB service time and is returned to the Minor Leagues following the completion of the doubleheader. Major League Baseball

Singer’s return to the active roster not only impressed fans, but also manager Mike Matheny.

“That was one of those when they come back and say, ‘I’m going to show you something,’” manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s exactly how you’re supposed to handle this. … He came back with a purpose and looked like a completely different pitcher.”

Singer was sent to the Triple-A in April to get more reps, according to Royals president Dayton Moore.

“I think the shortened Spring Training probably didn’t do him any good. He didn’t get enough reps. We made a decision to go with some other people in the rotation, and to keep him in the bullpen simply doesn’t make sense. He’s too talented, too much a part of our future,” Moore said.

The former 2018 draft pick made improvements on his changeup, something he worked on during his stint with the Storm Chasers.

“Looking at different swings on the other two pitches when I throw it — it’s been feeling good this whole year, just throwing it more has helped a lot,” Singer said. “Looking forward to a lot more of those outings if the changeup is going to help do that.”

At this time, the Royals have not announced if he will return to the 26-man roster, so Singer currently remains with Omaha, but a full return could be a possibility as the Royals continue to deal with injuries to key players.