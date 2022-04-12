KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals split their opening series against their division rivals the Cleveland Guardians, but showed some promise in their first two wins of the season.

Rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and All-Star catcher Salvador Perez’s play as the game came down to the wire earned them Major League Baseball’s Electric Play of the Week.

In the top of the 10th inning of Saturday’s 1-0 victory, Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado hit a ground ball down the left side of the field and infielder Owen Miller took off from third base to try and score a run.

But Witt Jr. had other ideas. Despite losing balance and falling, the highly-anticipated rookie prospect fielded the ball and threw it towards Perez who tagged Miller out at home plate, keeping the score at 0-0 at the time.

Adalberto Mondesi would then hit a walk-off single that brought in Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the 10th to win.

The MLB started the Electric Play of the Week award in 2019 and this is the first time the Royals have been featured as winners.

The Royals will now hit the road down I-70 to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series, before returning home for a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.