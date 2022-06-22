ANAHEIM — The Kansas City Royals will finish their West Coast road trip with a winning record after a huge win in extra innings against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night.

The Royals, led by Bobby Witt Jr. who had his first multi-homerun game of his MLB career, outlasted the Angels 12-11 after 11 innings.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Witt said. “But I’m always looking forward to the next ones to come. I’m just glad that they were able to help the team.”

In the first inning with two outs and a full count, Witt went yard on a Reid Detmers pitch that flew over the head of outfielder Mike Trout.

Witt now trails Salvador Perez by one homerun for the team lead after hitting his 10th in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game.

“It’s one of the most fun games I’ve ever been a part of,” Witt said. “Just top to bottom, there was just a lot of energy going on. It’s a blast.”

Witt now leads the team with 36 RBI on the season as they prepare for Game 3 of their series against the Angels on Wednesday at 8:49 p.m. Central Time.

The Royals will take a break on Thursday before returning home for a series against the Oakland Athletics.

Kansas City is one game behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central as they try to get out of last place. Overall, the Royals no longer have the worst record in baseball after a strong showing the last few series.

At 25-42, the club sits ahead of four teams; Chicago Cubs (25-43), Washington Nationals (25-46), Cincinnati Reds (23-44), Oakland A’s (23-46).