Sale date, ticket prices announced for Blues vs. Blackhawks game in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Nation Hockey League fans in the metro will soon be able to get their hands on tickets for the preseason match between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tickets for the October 2, 2021, game at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri will go on sale on Thursday, August 19 at 12 p.m.

They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $175 and each person is limited to nine tickets. Cable Dahmer Arena holds 5,800 fans.

Kansas City Mavericks season ticket holders will be given access to an exclusive presale one day earlier, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the Mavericks announced an extension of their organizational affiliation with the Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat for the upcoming season.

“Kansas City is a first-class franchise with quality ownership and management that shares the same winning culture and player development objectives as our organization,” Flames Assistant General Manager and Heat General Manager Brad Pascall said.

The partnership is entering the fifth year after beginning ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

“We are committed to helping develop talent in Kansas City for Calgary. Brad Pascall and I believe we can create one of the best three-tier development models in hockey,” Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager Tad O’Had said.