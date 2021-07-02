Salvador Perez headed to MLB’s Home Run Derby before his 7th All-Star Game appearance

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez stands during the playing of “God Bless America” during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez plans to make the trip to his seventh All-Star Game as memorable as possible.

Friday afternoon Perez announced he would participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Colorado later this month.

Excited to announce my participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby! See you in Colorado 👀 ⛰️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6gePCoORw — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) July 2, 2021

Perez will be just the fourth Royals player to participate in the event. He joins Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991), and Mike Moustakas (2017) to swing away during the Derby.

Perez leads the Royals with 19 homers this season.

He joins Angels star Shohei Ohtani, reigning champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the Derby lineup so far.

Ready to crush in Colorado.



See you in the Home Run Derby, Salvy.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/9GvTVbceLF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 2, 2021

The Home Run Derby airs July 12 on ESPN.

Then you can watch Perez, who won the vote to be the American League’s starting catcher for 2021 All-Star Game, July 13 on FOX4. This is the sixth start in seven trips to the All-Star Game for Perez.