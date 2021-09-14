Salvador Perez named as Royals nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez has been the Royals most valuable player this season, now he’s being recognized for his valuable contributions in the community.

Perez is the Royals nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given to the Major League player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, involvement in the community, philanthropy, and overall positive contributions.

“It’s a great honor to be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award,” Perez said. “I always knew his name as one of the greatest players ever but have learned so much more about his work off the field and all the lives he touched. He’s someone that every player should want to be like.”

Off the field Perez is involved with Teach for America. The Royals catcher volunteers in the group’s Shark Tank: Teacher Edition in Kansas City. The Royals said he’s hosted teachers at Kauffman Stadium during Royals games and donated hundreds of toy baseballs and bats for the organization’s Back to School Bash.

While Perez said education is important to him, he also stepped up to help the community during last year’s lockdown. The Royals said Perez filmed surprise messages for Royals fans and helped support essential workers at local grocery stores.

Salvy also got involved and supported Kansas City Police Officer Sarah Olsen through her battle with ALS by supporting “Sarah’s Soldiers.” Another project for Perez was to help create memories for local pediatric cancer patients through Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer.

Perez isn’t just involved in Kansas City. The Royals said he also coached a clinic for kids through the Carlos Fortuna Organization in Bogota, Colombia.

The public can help select the winner of the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. Fans can vote for one of the finalists online until the end of the season on Sunday, Oct. 3. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast.

Roberto Clemente Day is celebrated by Major League Baseball every Sept. 15. The day was created to honor Clemente’s legacy. The Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.