Satchel Paige Hall of Fame plaque headed to Kansas City

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York’s Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history. The league said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque commemorating a baseball legend will be on display for the public in Kansas City this week.

Leroy “Satchel” Paige’s Hall of Fame plaque from his induction will be at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, August 9 and at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on August 10.

CELEBRATING SATCHEL: In honor of the 50th anniversary of his induction, Satchel Paige’s @baseballhall plaque is headed to KC! His plaque will be on display at The K for the @Royals vs @Yankees game on 8/9 & the NLBM on 8/10. Come check it out! @MLB @MLBNetworkRadio @KSHB41 @MLBPA pic.twitter.com/3032mpETyo — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) August 7, 2021

The plaque is visiting Kansas City as part of the 50th anniversary of Paige’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Paige was a legendary member of the Kansas City Monarchs in the 1903’s and 1940’s.

He made his way to Major League Baseball in 1948 and eventually played for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965.