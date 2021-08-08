Satchel Paige Hall of Fame plaque headed to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque commemorating a baseball legend will be on display for the public in Kansas City this week.
Leroy “Satchel” Paige’s Hall of Fame plaque from his induction will be at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, August 9 and at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on August 10.
The plaque is visiting Kansas City as part of the 50th anniversary of Paige’s induction into the Hall of Fame.
Paige was a legendary member of the Kansas City Monarchs in the 1903’s and 1940’s.
He made his way to Major League Baseball in 1948 and eventually played for the Kansas City Athletics in 1965.