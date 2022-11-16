KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By popular demand, the Savannah Bananas are bringing even more Banana Ball to Kansas City in 2023.

The Bananas announced that a third date in Kansas City has been added to the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

In addition to the May 5 and May 6 dates, fans can catch the the Bananas at Legend Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, on May 4.

Tickets go on sale two months in advance of each date, meaning Kansas City tickets will become available in March.

The additional Kansas City date is one of four stops added to the tour, joining:

Jacksonville, Florida – March 5

Charleston, West Virginia – April 22

Nashville, Tennessee – June 3

The team has been known as TikTok’s favorite team with over 3.5 million followers, millions more than every MLB team. The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players, and a whole lot more. Savannah Bananas