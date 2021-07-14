Say what? Controversy brews over how Travis Kelce pronounces his name

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has built his professional career on name recognition and reputation. On Wednesday, Kelce dropped a bombshell and let everyone, including his teammates, know it’s the wrong name.

During a Barstool Sports podcast, Kelce happened to drop that everyone says his last name incorrectly.

“I got ‘Kel-see’ then I got ‘Kels.’ My real name is ‘Kels,’ so I mean I just kind of roll with the punches,” Kelce said.

Please tell me you are kidding @tkelce is my whole life a lie??? pic.twitter.com/FDeOEnuMm6 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 14, 2021

“Everyone” includes teammates Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. All three NFL stars tweeted about the mistake and that Kelce never corrected anyone. Kelce said he just goes with the flow.

so I've been saying his name wrong this entire time 😬 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 14, 2021

Bro he never corrected us once https://t.co/dukbRjSwev — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

Edwards-Helaire jokingly dropped some other names that he’s now questioning after learning the real way to pronounce Kelce’s last name.

Kells? Kelcey? Kelce?

Halare? Helare? Helaire?

Heel? Heal? Hill?

Harmen? Hartmen? Hardman?

This gone be tough 🤦🏾‍♂️ — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) July 14, 2021

Kelce’s brother Jason played for Andy Reid in Philadelphia. He was also called Kel-see during his career. While fans may have pronounced Kelce incorrectly, Reid hasn’t, as proof in this postgame news conference following the Chiefs win over the Broncos in December.

Listen in for about 55 seconds to hear Reid pronounce Kelce’s last name.

As for Kelce, he tried to tell everyone how to pronounce his name prior to the 2020 AFC Championship.

Via YouTube, Travis Kelce's pronounced it 'the other way' before. This was in the lead-up to the 2020 AFC Championship vs. Titans #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G9mF3GMfLy — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 14, 2021