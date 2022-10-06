INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After falling a game short of the championship round in the Ron Newman Cup, the Kansas City Comets are gearing up to return to regular season action in search of lifting the trophy.

The Comets open the regular season with a home-and-away series against their I-70 rivals the St. Louis Ambush.

It won’t be until midway through the season in February when they have a chance to avenge their loss in last season’s semi-final round against the Florida Tropics in a home-and-away series.

Tickets for home games at Cable Dahmer Arena can be purchased on the team’s website.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 25 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena

Saturday, November 26 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, December 10 at Mesquite Outlaws – Mesquite Arena

Sunday, December 11 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, December 16 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Saturday, December 17 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, December 29 vs Monterrey Flash – Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, December 31 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena

Saturday, January 7 vs Tacoma Stars – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, January 15 at San Diego Sockers – Perchanga Arena San Diego

Friday, January 20 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena

Saturday, January 21 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, January 29 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Saturday, February 4 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, February 10 vs Florida Tropics – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, February 19 at Florida Tropics – RP Funding Center

Sunday, February 26 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, March 3 at Baltimore Blast – SECU Arena

Saturday, March 11 vs Baltimore Blast – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, March 12 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Saturday, March 18 vs Florida Tropics – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, March 19 at Baltimore Blast – SECU Arena

Sunday, March 26 vs Harrisburg Heat – Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, April 1 at Harrisburg Heat – Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex