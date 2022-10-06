INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — After falling a game short of the championship round in the Ron Newman Cup, the Kansas City Comets are gearing up to return to regular season action in search of lifting the trophy.
The Comets open the regular season with a home-and-away series against their I-70 rivals the St. Louis Ambush.
It won’t be until midway through the season in February when they have a chance to avenge their loss in last season’s semi-final round against the Florida Tropics in a home-and-away series.
Tickets for home games at Cable Dahmer Arena can be purchased on the team’s website.
SCHEDULE:
- Friday, November 25 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena
- Saturday, November 26 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Saturday, December 10 at Mesquite Outlaws – Mesquite Arena
- Sunday, December 11 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Friday, December 16 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Saturday, December 17 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Thursday, December 29 vs Monterrey Flash – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Saturday, December 31 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena
- Saturday, January 7 vs Tacoma Stars – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sunday, January 15 at San Diego Sockers – Perchanga Arena San Diego
- Friday, January 20 at St. Louis Ambush – The Family Arena
- Saturday, January 21 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sunday, January 29 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Saturday, February 4 vs St. Louis Ambush – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Friday, February 10 vs Florida Tropics – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sunday, February 19 at Florida Tropics – RP Funding Center
- Sunday, February 26 vs Milwaukee Wave – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Friday, March 3 at Baltimore Blast – SECU Arena
- Saturday, March 11 vs Baltimore Blast – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sunday, March 12 at Milwaukee Wave – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Saturday, March 18 vs Florida Tropics – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Sunday, March 19 at Baltimore Blast – SECU Arena
- Sunday, March 26 vs Harrisburg Heat – Cable Dahmer Arena
- Saturday, April 1 at Harrisburg Heat – Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex